The Shan state government has pledged to financially compensate the families of the two bank workers who were killed and the more than 20 persons injured when a bomb explosion ripped through high street branches of the Yoma Bank and AYA Bank in Lashio on Wednesday.

Burma’s state media yesterday showed photographs of two unnamed government officials handing out money to victims at Lashio General Hospital.

The bomb exploded outside the banks and shattered windows and fixtures. The state government has offered financial assistance of 500,000 kyat (US$375) to both families of the deceased. Those who sustained serious injuries were each offered 300,000 kyat while those with minor injuries are to collect 200,000 kyat.

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement is likewise to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Lashio, which has a population of more than 170,000 people, is one of the largest cities in Burma’s northeast, located on a main road connecting the central city of Mandalay with the main crossing on the border with China at Muse, about 110 kilometres (68 miles) to the north. It is therefore a strategic trading route; several ethnic armed groups are active in the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s bombing.

It was reported earlier today that Burmese security forces are hunting a lone suspect.