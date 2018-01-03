The municipal affairs minister for Rakhine State, Min Aung, was yesterday voted out of office by his peers at an emergency session of the state parliament in Sittwe.

Thirty-seven out of 45 MPs voted to remove Min Aung from his post, citing a “failure to perform his duties.”

An investigation panel formed by the regional assembly had looked into allegations against the minister, including an apparent series of mishaps over the establishment of five new fresh markets in Rakhine State.

Following the emergency session, Min Aung held a press conference where he said that he would contest the decision.

Despite his ousting, Min Aung retains his position as a lawmaker in the parliament.

His removal from office marks the first time a high-ranking state official has been dismissed under the incumbent government led by the National League for Democracy (NLD).

Meanwhile in Ayeyarwady Region, the minister for agriculture, livestock and natural resources, Ba Hein, resigned yesterday citing ill health.

Ba Hein, now in his 70s, was previously an agricultural advisor for the NLD who contested but failed to win a lower house seat representing Kyaunggon Township in the 2015 general election. Nonetheless, in 2016 he was appointed agriculture minister for Ayeyarwady where he implemented a course of agricultural reforms and steering measures aimed at amending laws on freshwater fishing.

Reporting from Ayeyarwady by Thaw Zin Myo