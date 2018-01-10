Changes to government leadership are afoot in some parts of Burma as multiple ministers appointed by the National League for Democracy at the state- and region-level have tendered their resignations in recent days.

NLD spokesperson Nyan Win told DVB that the ruling party has prepared for an upcoming reshuffle of some cabinets.

Nyan Win confirmed the changes after six ministers — including a chief minister — had tendered their resignations.

In a notice published in state media on Wednesday and dated the day prior, it was announced that President Htin Kyaw had accepted the resignation of Mahn Jonny, chief minister of Irrawaddy Region, as well as that of Ba Hein, the minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources in the same regional government.

In addition, “other ministers in Bago and Magwe regions” would be stepping down, Nyan Win told DVB.

“The party cannot disclose the reasons for rejigging the ministerial positions. The cabinet reshuffle is underway. The party has prepared to replace the ministers,” he said.

Local media have reported that health reasons were the motivation for at least some of the departures.

In addition to Mahn Johnny and Ba Hein, DVB has been told that the Minister for Labour, Immigration and Population of Magwe region, Nay Myo Kyaw, and the minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation of Magwe Region, Soe Myint, are among those resigning.

The municipal affairs minister for Rakhine State, Min Aung, was voted out of office by lawmakers at an emergency session of the state legislature on 2 January, with a large majority of MPs voting to remove him from the post for a “failure to perform his duties.”

As news of the reshuffle has swirled, a spokesperson for de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s Office of the State Counsellor, Zaw Htay, took to Facebook on Tuesday to advise his followers to take heed of the “blue ticks” that denote recognition by the social media giant of accounts that have been verified as official.

It appeared to be in response to an account that was not verified but claimed to represent the State Counsellor Office Information Committee. The apparently bogus account, which has since been deactivated, had this week posted the purported resignations of Mahn Johnny and the Rakhine State chief minister, Nyi Pu.

As of Wednesday, there was no official indication that Nyi Pu would be stepping down.

On 29 August, the verified Facebook page of State Counsellor Office Information Committee changed its name, rebranding as simply the “Information Committee.”