Burma’s bicameral parliament today unanimously approved Part 1 of the Union Accord, a bill that signals its intention to establish “a Union based on the principles of democracy and federalism”.

During the morning assembly of both the Upper and Lower Houses, Union Attorney General Tun Tun Oo put forward the motion, which was passed without opposition by MPs.

Also this morning, the Union Parliament gave a unanimous seal of approval to the two newest signatories to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA): the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), both of whom agreed ceasefire terms with Burmese government and military representatives on 13 February.

Parliament’s move to accept the two ethnic armed groups into the national peace process follows a meeting yesterday of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre in Naypyidaw, where the two new signatories were welcomed into the fold.

In his keynote speech to delegates, the Committee’s vice-chairman, Minister Kyaw Tint Swe, said, “The door remains open for ethnic armed organisations that are yet to sign the NCA.”

He added: “… Ending the armed conflict in the country depends on political agreement.”