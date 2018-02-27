Accidents Lead Story News

Nine schoolchildren drown in Kachin boat accident

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of nine schoolchildren from a lake in Mohnyin Township on the morning of 26 February 2018. (PHOTO provided to DVB)
  • 27 February 2018

Nine middle school students drowned en route to a pagoda festival in Mohnyin Township when their boat capsized on a lake.

The nine schoolchildren, all aged around 13 or 14, were among a group of 18 people, 15 of whom were students, when the boat overturned in high waves at around 7pm on Sunday.

Rescue teams arrived soon after, and managed to save nine passengers, including the class teacher and the boat driver. Rescue efforts continued throughout the night but no more survivors were found.

The bodies of the nine children were recovered from the lake the following morning.

Lone Tone police station has named the boat driver as Maung Oo, who has been charged with culpable homicide and reckless navigation.

 

