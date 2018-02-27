Nine middle school students drowned en route to a pagoda festival in Mohnyin Township when their boat capsized on a lake.

The nine schoolchildren, all aged around 13 or 14, were among a group of 18 people, 15 of whom were students, when the boat overturned in high waves at around 7pm on Sunday.

Rescue teams arrived soon after, and managed to save nine passengers, including the class teacher and the boat driver. Rescue efforts continued throughout the night but no more survivors were found.

The bodies of the nine children were recovered from the lake the following morning.

Lone Tone police station has named the boat driver as Maung Oo, who has been charged with culpable homicide and reckless navigation.