A Burmese sergeant was shot and killed at the Wingaba field in Sittwe town, Rakhine State last night.

The sergeant, identified as Phoe Lone, was shot in close range by an unknown person at about 10 p.m Tuesday night in the field where a fair was being opened. He died on the way to the hospital.

Phoe Lone had arrived at the field to meet his wife. He served in Sittwe and was being transferred to Yangon.

Both police and the Military Affairs Security have not yet released any statement regarding the case.

This story is progressing.