It has been more than six years since fighting between government troops and the Kachin Independence Army reignited in Burma’s north, displacing about 100,000 people in the years since.

In this episode of “Doh Pyay Doh Myay” (Our Country, Our Land), filmed last month, the DVB team explores the hardships and hopes of communities displaced by the conflict. Their stories can be alternately heart-breaking and inspiring; an amalgam of lives once lived and futures dreamed of.

“I am used to staying here now. I do not want to stay here for the rest of my life. I want to go back to my village,” says one mother of two, reflecting both the ability of the affected population to adapt, and aspire.