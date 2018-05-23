A woman is in police custody in Twante Township, accused of beating or torturing her housemaid so severely that she died.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Khin Sandar Nan Oo from Khattiya village in Twante, was a live-in maid for six months at the home of an army officer and his wife in a military compound in Hlegu Township, just north of Yangon.

According to the superintendent of Khattiya police station, Khin Sandar Nan Oo was escorted back to her home village on 19 May by the military officer’s wife, Theingi Su, who is a judicial officer in Bago.

Superintendent Myint Zaw said that Khin Sandar Nan Oo had bruises all over her body and was “nothing but skin and bones”. Before she died, she reportedly pointed towards her employer Theingi Su and muttered “she did this to me”.

Aye Thaung, an administrative official in her village, subsequently filed a murder charge with police who quickly apprehended Theingi Su.

“At the moment, we have a suspect in custody concerning the death of a local woman,” said Police Superintendent Myint Zaw, speaking to DVB earlier. “Her body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy. U Aye Thaung, who filed murder charges, alleges that the injured woman uttered the suspect’s name before she died.”

Kyaw Zin Oo, a member of the Yangon regional parliament representing Twante, said that an initial diagnosis indicated the maid had suffered a ruptured intestine.

“The doctor suggested that Khin Sandar Nan Oo had suffered a ruptured intestine, which is actually quite treatable if she had received medical assistance in time. But she didn’t, and an infection spread through her internal organs leading to her death,” said Kyaw Zin Oo. “She also had bruises all over her body – on her head, chest and back. She had a large wound on her chin and was pretty much just skin and bones [as if she had been starved].”

Khin Sandar Nan Oo is survived by four children, aged 10 to 15. She had been raising the children alone since her husband passed away four years ago.

Peter Phyo, a friend of the family, said she had been sending her earnings home every month to her children who were under the care of her mother and sister.

“On 19 May, two women [including Ma Theingi Su] brought Khin Sandar Nan Oo to her family home, saying she was suffering from ascites. She was clearly very sick,” he said. “As soon as the women left the house, Khin Sandar Nan Oo told her family that Theingi Su had tortured her. She said the women had kicked her, punched her and even bashed her with a kyauk pyin [stone slab used to grind thanaka [face paste]’. She also said that she had been kept unfed.

“Then she began throwing up a green substance. She died shortly after.”

Police were able to identify and detain Theingi Su at a checkpoint in Htantabin Township. She now faces a charge of murder.