A local journalist in Sittwe, Rakhine State, was stabbed in the early hours of Wednesday morning and remains hospitalised.

According to reports, two unknown assailants on a motorbike perpetrated the act at around midnight in the Rakhine State capital. The victim, Kyaw Lin, is the founder and editor-in-chief of the local publication ROMA Time, as well as a contributor for DVB and other news outlets.

A DVB reporter visited the Sittwe Myoma police station to inquire about the incident, but a police officer there replied that the station had not received any information regarding the stabbing.

“We do not know about that yet. No one has come to the station to file a case. Only after a case is filed can we take measures on the case,” said the officer.

Kyaw Lin is currently receiving treatment at Sittwe General Hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the attack was in any way related to his work as a journalist in restive Rakhine State, where he has typically written about conflict and Burma’s peace process.