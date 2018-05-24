The Burmese government is aiming to hold the third round of the Union Peace Conference in June, according to State Counsellor’s Office Director-General Zaw Htay.

Speaking at a press conference in Naypyidaw yesterday, Zaw Htay said that during informal talks with representatives of the EAOs (Ethnic Armed Organisations) on 28–30 May, government delegates will raise the prospect of resuming peace talks, widely dubbed the 21st Century Panglong Conference.

“We have scheduled two rounds of informal talks on political and security matters with the EAOs for 28, 29 and 30 May, and hope to have a chance to propose resuming the conference, preferably in June,” said Zaw Htay.

“We don’t have an exact date in mind yet, but we will try to make it happen in June.”

Government delegates last sat with representatives of the ethnic groups in November when it was agreed to hold the third round of the Union Peace Conference at the beginning of 2018. However, the plan did not materialise.

The Union Peace Conference or 21st Century Panglong Conference commenced in August 2016. During the second round of talks in May 2017, delegates signed 37 adopted principles into the Union Accord for Peace.