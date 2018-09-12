An outbreak of flu has claimed five deaths in the Naga self-administered zone in northern Burma.

After the news broke of the flu outbreak in Nanyun Township of Naga self-administered zone, medical teams were sent to the region on September 7 after negotiating access to the isolated Naga region.

A local doctor in the region has said that the situation is now under control.

After the arrival of the medical staff to the villages of Dung Hee, Lan Pan, Shan Hae Note Nyo and Shan Haw Paw Kun, chief of the Dung Hee cottage hospital Dr Sai Han Mane says there have been no more outbreaks.

“We can control the situation now. There is no more reports of death after we arrived here. We referred two children to the township hospital and they are getting better now,” the doctor said.

Some patients were killed not long after contracting the flu, before the medical team had reached the area.

In August, three people from Lan Pan village died: a ten-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl died on August 26, and a 28-year-old woman died on August 28.

Two infants, 16-month-old baby girl and a one-month-old baby boy, from Lan Pan on Shan Haw Paw Kun villages died on September 2 and 7.

Dr Sai Han Mane said that this flu is different for local Naga people from the remote area to build sufficient resistance to the seasonal flu — immunizations against measles or other diseases are not systematic in the region. Dr Sai Han Mane says many communities with a poor diet and little nutrition, contributes to poor resistance.

The patients who died from the outbreak showed symptoms of coughing, vomiting, fever or reddish eyes.