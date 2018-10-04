Heavy rain in Kayah State has caused widespread flooding and left a path of devastation for residents.

Yesterday dozens of wards in the in the capital of Kayah State, Loikaw, experienced widespread flooding.

The Naungyarkan bridge in Loikaw was overflowing with flood water and some houses in the city were completely destroyed.

In Demoso Township, east of Loikaw, a village have been flooded but the downtown area of the township is not yet submerged water, locals have reported.

At least 50 acres of paddy has also been destroyed around Sintaung village.

Earlier this week flooding also struck southeast of Mandalay at the city of Taunggyi with flash flooding destroying some houses, schools and other buildings.

When the rain lasted one and half hour, five wards locating at the low lying area of Taunggyi had been flooded and 18 households had been evacuated to the safety area, Soe Naing, director of the Natural Disaster Management Department in Shan State , told DVB on 2 October.

“At about 3 p.m, five wards in the lower area of Taunggyi have been flooded. But we do not need to open relief camps just yet. The water subsided at about 6 p.m. But, there are some damages still in the wards,” Soe Naing added.

Floods have occurred in previous years in Taunggyi, but this year’s flood is worse believe locals, because of the poor condition of the drainage system in the city.

“Currently, we are conducting field survey and we will amend the sewage system as much as quickly,” Soe Naing said.

More than 100 relief camps are still open across Myanmar for more than 60,000 people, according to the Natural Disaster Management Department under the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement.

Majority of the relief camps are in Bago Division with 99 camps for 49,108 people.

The camps are also open in Karen and Mon State and Magwe, Sagaing, Ayeyarwady and Thanintharyi Division.

The flooding in July and August were some of the worst, with more than 200,000 people across Myanmar taking shelter at about 500 relief camps, the department said.

The total of 30 people died and about 300 houses were destroyed due to the flood, it said.