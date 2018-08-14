A fire broke out at the Rangoon General Hospital on Monday night, forcing the evacuation of staff and approximately 60 patients, according to a police statement.

No deaths or injuries were reported. Fire crew confirmed the blaze, which is believed to have originated in the cancer and radiology department, was under control by 7:04pm.

Reuters reported emergency crews working in complete darkness removing medical equipment from the iconic hospital, which was established in 1899.

The hospital announced that loss of equipment and damage in the department is valued at 375, 000 kyat (US $255).