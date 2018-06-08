Cracks in a new school building in the country’s northwest has led to calls for construction company Pyae Gaday to be banned from further tenders.

The one-story Tartine Village primary school building was built in Khin Oo township, Sagaing Division in 2017. But before the official opening this year, staff noticed cracks in the school wall and floor.

Minister for Social Affairs in Sagaing Region, Dr Zaw Win, told DVB “if a building is constructed with low quality, then action will be taken against the construction company under the tender regulations as well as the terms and conditions of the contract.”

After an official inspection of the school on June 2, a report was handed to the regional parliament produced by the Sagaing Region Hluttaw Transport, Communications and Construction Committee and the Myanmar Engineering Society.

Experts recommended an immediate rebuild. In the report they made specific note of the weak foundations and recommended further digging to reach a stronger soil level for the foundation. If the recommendations are not acted on, the owner or person in charge of the company shall be blacklisted. Actions will also be taken under the terms of the contract, which has not been seen by DVB.

All MP’s approved recording the report in the regional parliament.

Sagaing Regional Hluttaw representative, Thin Thin Kyu, said “Now we must wait and see how the government takes action,” but added the school committee was told to build a temporary building for students.

Dr Zaw Win said the reviewing process for newly constructed buildings would also be reviewed by third parties.

This case follows previous complaints to the regional parliament to take action against contractors of poorly built constructions in the Sagaing Division that have used regional government funds.