Burma’s Commander-in-Chief Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing has sent a letter extending his congratulations to President-elect Win Myint, who is due to be sworn in during a Union parliament session in Naypyidaw tomorrow.

According to a statement posted on his official Facebook page today, the military chief wished Win Myint “great success in discharging his duties in bringing about national tranquility and development.”

Win Myint, widely considered a stalwart of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party, was elected on Wednesday in Parliament when he won 403 votes out of 636 ballots cast, beating out fellow vice presidents Myint Swe and Henry Van Thio.

Win Myint takes over the Burmese presidency from Htin Kyaw, who unexpectedly stepped down last week, citing a desire “to take a rest from duties,” in what has widely been reported as a reflection of the ex-president’s ailing health.

Speaking to DVB earlier, Zaw Htay, the spokesperson for the President’s Office, said, “An official ceremony marking the beginning of the next president’s tenure will be held sometime soon. Media will be allowed access.”

An exact date for the ceremony is yet to be confirmed.