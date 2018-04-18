Twenty-six persons were killed and 137 injured in incidents and accidents directly related to the Burmese New Year water festival.

According to police data, nine persons were murdered, nine died in road accidents, and eight drowned. The highest number of deaths and accidents were recorded in Kachin State and Yangon Region.

According to state-run media, no arrests or crimes were reported from either Karenni or Chin states. In Yangon, criminal acts were said to be down from last year.

“Most assaults or incidents [in Yangon] happened in the evenings, when intoxicated individuals got into fights after the water-throwing activities had stopped,” Police Lieutenant Hla Wai of Yangon Region Police Force told DVB.