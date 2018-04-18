Crime Lead Story News

26 die, 137 injured in Thingyan festivities

A man dances while people splash water during Thingyan festival celebrations to commemorate the Burmese New Year in Pyay on 13 April 2018. (Reuters)
  • By
  • 18 April 2018

Email This Story :

  • Send Story

Twenty-six persons were killed and 137 injured in incidents and accidents directly related to the Burmese New Year water festival.

According to police data, nine persons were murdered, nine died in road accidents, and eight drowned. The highest number of deaths and accidents were recorded in Kachin State and Yangon Region.

According to state-run media, no arrests or crimes were reported from either Karenni or Chin states. In Yangon, criminal acts were said to be down from last year.

Related Stories

“Most assaults or incidents [in Yangon] happened in the evenings, when intoxicated individuals got into fights after the water-throwing activities had stopped,” Police Lieutenant Hla Wai of Yangon Region Police Force told DVB.

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *