War, peace and protest in Kachin State
Email This Story :
In the midst of an ongoing civil war in northern Burma, some are on a different “front lines,” of sorts — facing legal consequences for protesting the conflict, or otherwise working to bring an end to the fighting.
In this episode of Contemporary Sketches, we look at the civilian movement to stop the war in Kachin State, which has devastated the region since a ceasefire between the military and the Kachin Independence Army broke down in 2011.
