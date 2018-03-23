At the Ja Mai Kawng camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kachin State, DVB’s “Doh Pyay Doh Myay” team found football-inspired hope amid hardship.

In Kachin and northern Shan State, some 100,000 people have fled their homes since fighting between the Burma Army and Kachin Independence Army first began in June 2011.

DVB also spoke to a local aid organisation working to make life better for those displaced by nearly seven years of conflict in Burma’s northernmost state, and interviewed Kachin politicians who discussed the war, prospects for peace and the future of the IDPs, many of whom are children and, as one politician put it, “will one day become future leaders.”